HENDERSON, Joan Hill

Joan Hill Henderson, 87, of Solvang, CA, passed away on April 8, 2021. She was born to parents Dorothy and Melvin Hill, on July 12, 1933 in Mineola, NY and grew up in Floral Park, NY with her three siblings Barbara, David and Melvin.

She graduated from Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, NY in 1951. She began her studies at Penn State University, but this was interrupted when she met the love of her life Philip Henderson. They were married January 2, 1954 and soon settled in West Islip, NY. Together they raised two sons, Jeffrey and Gary.

Joan went on to complete her studies in Education at Hofstra University. She taught 4th Grade for 25 years in the West Islip Public School system. Upon retirement from teaching, she obtained a degree in Accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant at age 55. She created an Income Tax Preparation business and worked preparing tax returns for her clientele until she was 82.

Joan and Philip “retired” to Oriental, NC in 1990 where they built their dream home designed by Joan. After 55 years of marriage, Philip passed away in 2009 and in 2014 Joan moved to Solvang, CA to be closer to family.

Joan was an avid sports fan of Penn State football, Duke Basketball, and the NY Mets. She would take her brothers to the Polo Grounds to see the NY Giants play baseball when she was a teenager and later taking Jeffrey and Gary to Shea Stadium for afternoon games to see the NY Mets. Joan made an annual visit to State College to cheer for Penn State football for 40+ years. Joan also loved to travel and she traveled the world from Australia to the Amazon River to Africa. Joan loved to play bridge with her friends in West Islip and later in Oriental.

She also was an artist with numerous award-winning pieces of cross-stitch.