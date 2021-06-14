Hendricks receives Teacher Recognition Award

COURTESY PHOTO

Stacy Hendricks has received the spring quarter’s Teacher Recognition Award from the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Stacy Hendricks has received this spring’s Teacher Recognition Award from the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Henricks, who received a plaque and $1,000 from the club, is a resource teacher for fifth- and sixth-grade students at Peabody Charter School, where she has taught for five years.

She plans to use the funds to implement gamification into her classroom. She will develop incentives for students who make gains in their reading level and create a student store where students can work on money management and their math skills.

Ms. Hendricks earned her bachelor’s in business at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore, and her master’s in teaching at Seattle University.

“We celebrate Ms. Hendricks’ dedication and commitment to each of her students at Peabody. Resource teachers like Ms. Hendricks are so skilled at developing creative and meaningful learning experiences for children,” said Dr. Susan Salcido,

county superintendent of schools.

“Staci Hendricks has navigated the COVID-19 situation with grace and a can-do attitude. Her tenacity has allowed her to support the needs of both her families and her students throughout the hardships of the pandemic. She has demonstrated her compassion with her students and peers and is always ready to lend a hand in helping them with what they need,” said Armando Uribe, Ms. Hendricks’ supervisor as program facilitator in special education for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year since 1986. The club awards a secondary, elementary and special education teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long tradition of supporting the youth in our community. Honoring outstanding teachers like Ms. Hendricks is one way we do that,” said Dean Axelrod, teacher recognition coordinator for the club. “There are so many outstanding teachers here, and the Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of showing how grateful we are for their work.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com