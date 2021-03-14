HENDRICKSON, Marceline

Marceline Day Hendrickson passed from this life into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 23, 2021. She was born April 21, 1928 in Wenatchee, Washington to Benton and Maude Day. She and her older brother lived in Washington until 1939 when the family moved to San Jose, California for employment opportunities and better weather. Marcy attended school in San Jose, and enjoyed being the editor of her High School newspaper, Lion Tales.

After graduation from High School, Marcy moved to Los Angeles, California to attend art school. While there she and a friend came to Santa Barbara to attend a dance where Marcy met her future husband, Ken Hendrickson. They had a nine-month courtship and were married at the Santa Barbara Mission in 1950. They settled in a small home in Isla Vista before there were paved roads or the University. They quickly outgrew their little home in Isla Vista and moved to a tract home in Goleta that was larger and could accommodate a growing family.

Marcy enjoyed living in the Goleta Valley area for 72 years. She was a devoted wife to Ken, celebrating 65 years together before Ken passed away in 2015. Marcy enjoyed creating a wonderful home for her family. She loved to entertain and enjoyed having family and friends into her home. She was an avid gardener and loved creating beautiful floral arrangements from her beautiful garden. Marcy raised five children and was active in her church, and she also wrote a weekly column for the Santa Barbara News-Press in the late 1950s and early 1960s. As her children grew older, Marcy used her floral arranging talent working for Goleta Floral and then owned her own business doing wedding flowers. After retiring from her wedding flower business she would continue to do floral arrangements for family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at Transition House, Villa Majella and the Santa Barbara Rose Garden.

Marcy is survived by her five children (Ken Hendrickson, Karen Thomsen, Kathy Eyman, David Hendrickson, Paul Hendrickson), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a nephew.