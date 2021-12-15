HENDRIX, Ken

Ken Hendrix, our loving Dad and Papa, passed away suddenly November 17, 2021, in Goleta, California.

Born August 1, 1931, in Louisville, Nebraska, his early life was spent working on a dairy farm and in corn fields. After high school Ken moved with his family to Southern California where he joined the Navy. Ken served on the USS Duncan as a Radioman during the Korean War. After the Navy, while picking up a date at her apartment, her roommate Kathleen swept him off his feet. They soon married and had two children.

Ken continued his education in electrical engineering, leading to a career in the aerospace industry. In 1965 they moved to Goleta into the family home where countless memories were made. Ken worked for many years at Aerojet and Santa Barbara Research Center and was able to enjoy over 30 years of retirement, spent mostly fishing! From epic Alaska and British Columbia fishing trips to simply fishing off the Goleta pier with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, both were equally great joys in his life. Family and friends all have stories of fishing trips spent with Ken on his boat the “Swell Time.” After retirement, Ken and Kathleen went on several trips including a Mississippi River Paddleboat cruise and a fall colors tour in the Northeast. Ken continued to travel and most recently explored the San Juan Islands in Washington State with his daughter and son. Celebrating his 90th birthday in August with loved ones, Ken served up his famous tri-tip and kept turning the nine balloon over to make sixty, which he swore he was.

In 2014, Kathleen, Ken’s wife of 58 years, preceded him in passing. Ken is survived by his brother Raymond Hendrix of Camarillo, daughter Susan Hendrix Pfeifer of Gig Harbor, WA, son Joe Hendrix of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Theron, Courtney, Kelsey and Jacob (best Papa ever!) and great-grandchildren Meara, Beau and Roman (Papa Kenny!).

Family, friends and neighbors will gather in January to remember and celebrate Ken’s life. Donations may be made to CaringBridge in Ken’s name.