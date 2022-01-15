Home Life Herb Peterson Day set for Jan. 25
Herb Peterson Day set for Jan. 25

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
David Peterson sits with Egg McMuffin in front of a photo of his father, Herb Peterson, at the McDonalds on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. Herb Peterson invented the Egg McMuffin, and the breakfast treat will be sold at a special price Jan. 25 to raise money for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

McDonalds restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta will again raise money for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics — thanks to the man who invented the Egg McMuffin.

Herb Peterson Day is set for Jan. 25 at the six restaurants, which will sell Egg McMuffins that day for $2 with a minimum order of five of them.

In 2021, the special day raised around $4,000 for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, said David Peterson, Herb’s son and the owner of the McDonald’s restaurants in Goleta.

Last year Mr. Peterson told the News-Press that his father, who died in 2008 at age 89, would have been happy to see Egg McMuffin sales helping the clinics.

“My dad would love this cause,” he said. “It’s a perfect fit.”

— Dave Mason

