Herbert leads Chargers past Jaguars

Quarterback Justin Herbert accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Herbert threw for three scores and rushed for another with five seconds remaining in the third quarter that gave the Chargers the lead for good at 36-29.

On the day, Herbert completed 27 of 43 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times and was the Chargers’ leading rusher with 66 yards on the ground. Keenan Allen had a big day on the receiving end, as he hauled in 10 passes for 125 yards. Jalen Guyton had two receptions for 84 yards, which included a 70-yard touchdown reception with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter that tied the game 29-29.

The Chargers improved to 4-2 while the Jaguars fell to 1-6. The Rams (4-2) had Sunday off. They’ll host the 5-1 Chicago Bears tonight.

-Gerry Fall