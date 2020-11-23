Herbert leads chargers past woeful Jets

In what has been a tough season, the Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a great deal of success on Sunday.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had a monster game, going 37-for-49 for a season-high 366 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 34-28 win over the winless New York Jets at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It was Herbert’s fifth game this season with at least three touchdown passes, which is an NFL rookie record.

Keenan Allen Hauled in 16 of Herbert’s passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers, who led 24-6 at halftime, improved to 3-7, while the Jets fell to 0-10 and 0-5 on the road.

Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a road win in Sin City.

After the Raiders took the lead on Derek Carr’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes engineered a seven-play, 75-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown to move Kansas City to 9-1 on the season.

Both quarterbacks were outstanding. Mahomes finished 34-for-45 for 348 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He had a quarterback rating of 102.8.

Carr was 23 of 31 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His quarterback rating was 119.7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Chiefs, who have won five straight. The Raiders fell to 6-4.

Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3

In what might have seemed like a trap game to some, turned out to be another Steelers win.

Ben Rothlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pittsburgh to an easy victory over the Jaguars. James Conner had 89 yards rushing on 13 carries and Diontae Jonson had 12 catches for 111 yards for the Steelers, who improved to 10-0 while knocking Jacksonville to 1-9.

Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31

Rodrigo Blankenship nailed a 39-yard field goal in overtime to give the Colts a home win over the Packers.

Indianapolis quarterback Phillip Rivers completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers was 27-for-38 for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Both teams are 7-3.

Dallas 31, Minnesota 28

The Cowboys broke a four-game losing streak with a three-point win over the Vikings.

Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton hit Dalton Schultz on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 to play to give the Cowboys the final margin of difference. Dalton finished 22 of 32 for 203 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Ezekiel Wlliott led the Dallas’ ground attack with 103 yards on 21 carries. The Cowboys improved to 3-7 with their road win, while the Vikings fell to 4-6.

Houston 27, New England 20

DeShaun Watson had a big day for the Texans with 344 yards passing and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 121.9.

Watson finished 28-for-37 through the air, and he spread the wealth amongst his receivers. Will Fuller caught six passes for 80 yards, Jordan Akins had five catches for 83 yards and Brandin Cooks had four receptions for 85 yards for Houston.

Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24

Derrick Henry scored on a 29-yard run in overtime to give the Titans a win over the Ravens.

Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill got it done through the air, completing 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Titans improved to 7-3 while the Ravens slipped to 6-4.

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9

Taysom Hill got it done through the air and on the ground for the Saints, who were without injured quarterback Drew Brees.

Hill filled in admirably. He was 18-for 23 for 233 yards passing, and carried 10 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Washington 20, Cincinnati 9

Antonio Gibson had 94 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries to lead the Washington Football Team to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17

Nick Chubb led the Browns’ offense with 114 yards on 20 carries, while quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 12-22 for 203 yards and no touchdowns. Cleveland improved to 7-3 and Philadelphia fell to 3-6-1.

Carolina 20, Detroit 0

PJ Walker was 24-for-34 for 258 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a shutout victory over the Lions.

Mike Davis had 64 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, while DJ Moore caught seven passes for 127 yards for Carolina, which improved to 4-7.

Denver 20, Miami 13

Melvin Gordan II had 84 yards on 15 carries with a pair of touchdowns and Tim Patrick hauled in five passes for 119 yards to lead the Broncos to a victory over the Dolphins.

Denver improved to 4-6, while Miami fell to 6-4.