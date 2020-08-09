Here comes the fog

June gloom extends into August

. RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Fog burns off just before noon Monday above Cabrillo Boulevard and West Beach.

Overcast covers Stearns Wharf, seen behind its entrance and “Bud” Bottoms’ iconic sculpture of dolphins.

Fog stops at Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on State Route 154.

The June gloom overcast continues into August along Santa Barbara and Leadbetter Beach. The Pacific Ocean was in the mid-60s.

Overcast provides the background at Santa Barbara Harbor.

A shark at Harbor Market gazes at the overcast.

Never mind that it’s summer.

During mornings last week, gloom turned August into “Fogest.”

Fog rolled in and blanketed Santa Barbara County, from the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on State Route 154 to Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. You could see the fog burn dramatically above Cabrillo Boulevard.

This year, the usual June gloom overcast extended into August, and the morning gloom could be seen and felt, especially if you stepped into the Pacific Ocean. The water off the beaches was in the mid-60s.

But by Friday, conditions had changed a bit, and the day began with sunshine.

The best news is that conditions won’t get too hot. The forecast calls for today’s high to be 67 in Santa Barbara.

Never mind that it’s summer.email: dmason@newspress.com