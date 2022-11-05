Here’s how to stop inflation

Do you want to beat inflation?

Open up the United States of America spigots of oil, gas, and get the production of nuclear generation going up again. The price at the pump will go down. The cost of fertilizer will drop. The supply of all the derivatives of hydrocarbon products will increase; transportation costs will go down for all goods and services; the country can gain from increased exports; the Strategic Petroleum Reserve can be topped off again; and the markets will react with substantial and probably immediate growth.

Did you note that none of those actions mean to stop producing solar, wind, geothermal, or other forms of non-hydrocarbon energy production?

We will need all of it, but prematurely tying off the veins of the most efficient ways to produce energy, electrical energy in particular, is more than just foolish. It will lead to a national heart seizure.

Hugh Merrill

Santa Barbara