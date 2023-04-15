Here’s looking at you

Miller Family Wine Co.’s optik wine debuts with eye-catching label and name

Winemaker Joey Tensley, left, stands with Nicholas Miller. Miller Family Wine Co. is presenting its new optik wines today. The creative label features a single eye peering from the palm of an open hand.

With provocative labels that show a single eye peering from the palm of an open hand, not to mention its unusual name, optik wine will make its unique debut today at the grand opening of the Miller Family Wine Co.’s pop-up tasting room in Los Olivos.

Located at 2963 Grand Ave., optik Los Olivos — “optik” isn’t capitalized — will officially open its doors at noon and feature a DJ, snacks from 805 Charcuterie and food from Big Truck food truck.

It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday until the end of August. Tastings are $30 per person.

“The label is designed to bring the optik concept to life, visually representing a new interpretation of the vineyards through the lens of an incredibly accomplished outsider looking in,” according to the company’s website.

“Representing the power of new perspectives, optik’s unique and contemporary packaging symbolizes the empowerment of the winemaker’s hand to convey what his eye sees.”

Popping up in Los Olivos through the end of summer, optik’s first tasting room will welcome visitors to try the brand’s line-up of limited-production, vineyard-designated wines, each crafted by winemaker Joey Tensley.

As preparations are made to unveil Bien Nacido Estate’s new tasting room in the Santa Maria Valley, The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, coinciding with the vineyard’s 50th anniversary, the Miller Family Wine Co. felt optik was a natural choice to occupy Bien Nacido Estate’s former tasting room in downtown Los Olivos.

Not only will the brick-and-mortar space bring greater awareness to this up-and-coming brand, but it will also give consumers immediate access to the wines exclusively sourced from the Miller Family Wine Co.’s estate vineyards, including Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Vineyards, and, starting with the 2021 vintage, French Camp Vineyard, as well.

Visitors to the optik tasting room will be able to sample the 2021 vintages of optik’s Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah wines, as well as be among the first to try the 2021 releases of Petite Sirah and Valdiguie, two brand-new wines sourced from French Camp Vineyard in the Paso Robles Highlands AVA.

Miller Family Wine Co. is a division of the Thornhill Companies, the umbrella brand of one of California’s premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California’s Central Coast for five generations.

The company includes the Bien Nacido Estates and national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart and Reciprocity wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.

Miller Family Wine Co. is also a member of 1% For The Planet, joining the global network of businesses and individuals committed to tackling the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

From left, Nicholas, Stephen and Marshall Miller stroll through a vineyard. The Miller Family Wine Co.’s estate vineyards include Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Vineyards, and, starting with the 2021 vintage, French Camp Vineyard.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% For The Planet is a global organization that inspires businesses to support environmental partners by making giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

In advance of Earth Day 2023, the Miller family’s Reciprocity Wines has joined the likes of Patagonia, Klean Kanteen, Boxed Water and many more companies in devoting 1% of annual sales to environmentally-focused organizations through its affiliation with 1% For The Planet.

The Central Coast sustainable wine brand is now one of more than 5,000 members in 60 countries supporting 1% For The Planet’s mission to drive philanthropic support to address critical environmental issues.

To date, the organization has certified more than $450 million in member giving to approved environmental partners.

“Sustainability has remained a core value to our family’s business since its inception, which led us to found Reciprocity, a brand that celebrates organic and sustainable grape growing,” said Nicholas Miller, chief sales and marketing officer.

“And while the concept ‘to receive and replenish’ is the brand’s guiding motto — not just in regards to the land but also to our employees and community — we knew we wanted to take it one step further by becoming a member of 1% For The Planet. All of us at Reciprocity are honored to have a small part in supporting this global movement, in hopes to create lasting environmental change.”

The Bien Nacido Vineyard is among the Miller Family Wine Co.’s estate vineyards.

Named for the reciprocal relationship between farmers and the land, Reciprocity features a collection of wines exclusively sourced from the organic blocks at the sustainably-farmed French Camp Vineyard in Paso Robles.

In addition to Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, Reciprocity recently added Sauvignon Blanc to the portfolio. The 2022 Sauvignon Blanc offers delectable aromas of white peach, gooseberry, and apricot, with a palate that showcases notes of wet stone and a rich, viscous finish.

