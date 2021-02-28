Here’s the solution to social media censorship

I have come up with what I believe may be the idea of the century.

Let’s call it: Censorship Protection Insurance.

The purpose of my proposal is not to express a political point of view or to create controversy or division. On the contrary, my aim is to offer a solution to what many are currently recognizing as a huge crisis that has recently affected thousands, if not millions of citizens, and one that I’m sure you will agree requires our immediate attention.

The problem is that a lot of people on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube suddenly find themselves getting dinged, docked, dumped, suspended, purged, persecuted and ultimately canceled.

It happens because these users inadvertently said or passed along the “wrong” words and/or opinions publicly on these media sites. Eke! They didn’t mean it — or maybe they thought it was fine. But despite their regrets or intentions, they now wake up one day to discover they virtually don’t exist anymore.

We all need protection from these kinds of accidents and clumsy everyday mishaps — just like we need health or automobile insurance.

The solution: What if we could pay these social media companies not to censor us? Or what if we could buy protection from a third-party insurance company that would secure our social media presence and protect our free speech on these platforms?

It would only cost you $15 per month to never be censored! Wouldn’t that be cool? Of course, you might get turned down if you have a horribly offensive record of reckless public verbal behavior and commentary — just like a person with four DUIs probably would have a hard time getting auto insurance.

You might have to pay more, but some daring coverer would probably take you in for the right price. The insurance company would negotiate with the media giants who would get a cut of the action and everybody would profit.

Now that’s what I call good old American gumption and capitalism at its finest!

Sure, our civil liberties are supposed to be endowed and guaranteed to each citizen by our Creator. But who ever said, for free? Come on! Nothing is ever really free in this country. Besides, $15 per month is a pretty good deal.

If you wanted Second and Fourth Amendment protection, you could bundle all your rights under a single umbrella policy. Talk about being in good hands!

I know this is starting to sound slightly sarcastic. That is probably because I am a mere writer, and I suppose that deep down I am jealous of those who possess the boldness and competence to really transform their biggest visions and cleverest ideas into reality. I myself will certainly never take the initiative on this one. Alas! I’m just not the man to do it. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t influential people out there (reading this very piece, even) who do have the means and the experience to make this promising idea a practical service to the public.

All I request is original credit for the concept, which I am quite sure I came up with all on my own.

I think it is an idea that could be successfully and promptly implemented. I think it would be healthy for America at this time. Not only would we all be “INSURED the reasonably inexpensive freedom of speech” — but a lot of people could profit financially as well. It’s a win-win situation in my view, a golden opportunity that no serious-minded entrepreneur can dispel or ignore. I’m very serious in this regard.

The truth is, I personally do not use Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, nor do I comment on YouTube videos or other online message boards, and I’ve never been censored.

But one day, I just might make a boo-boo. When I do feel the sober impulse to express a strong opinion or to propose solutions to problems that I think are of concern to others, I speak out the old-fashioned way: I write a letter to the local newspaper.

Thank you, Santa Barbara News-Press, for the chance to be heard! I would appreciate any response and feedback to my (humbly brilliant) suggestion from your readers.

So speak up, please. We got you covered!

Alan Hurst

The author lives in Santa Barbara.