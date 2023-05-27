Here’s what makes this 1962 stove-and-range special

ELIZABETH STEWART PHOTOS

Columnist Elizabeth Stewart considers her 1962 stove-and-range combination to be a work of art.

In 1960, there was a famous museum show of Industrial Design at the MET called “Ideas for Living,” and this was a designer’s show of streamlined ways to simplify life. Repercussions are still being felt today as we face post-post modernism.

I have a unique problem: I own a stove-and-range combination that was built into my Santa Barbara condo in 1962, and it was in the kitchen when I bought the condo in 2014. I am down to only one burner working, and neither oven operable. But I will not gut this appliance.

It is a sculpture. A work of art.

I had a genius electrician come by recently to see if it could be repaired, and finally I did my research on the appliance and who designed it. I found out why I love it so much, and why I cook on one burner and use a toaster oven for all the rest of my cooking prep needs! Art has its way of dominating the stomach.

The appliance was developed by one of the scholars trained at the Bloomfield Hills Academy called the Cranbrook School, one of the leading centers, then and now, of new ideas in science and art. I have researched in their art museum, because I have a mural designed by one of their former presidents, and they have a wonderful Center for Collections and Research of Material Culture, and for this article on his appliance I found much information on my stove/range there.

This is a Frigidaire Flair 1962, when Frigidaire was owned by General Motors (hence the Michigan connection with Cranbrook), and even today there is such a range installed at the visiting scholar’s house, the‘Edison House at Cranbrook.

My appliance is an electric range that has four burners that are a part of a countertop situation that rolls in and out of the wall like a drawer. Above it are two ovens, with unique dual flip doors, one for baking and one for broiling, which are counter height.

I love to show off the doors to these ovens as they have two settings. They can swing out, or they can swing out at a press of a button.

As I have said, for 10 years I have cooked on one burner and a modern cheap 2022 toaster oven, as I do not want to gut my Flair, and I have lately hired a genius electrician who can see why I am intrigued with this appliance that is essentially a range in a drawer, invented in 1960. He will fix it, he thinks.

I wonder who the architect of my condo unit was in 1962, so forward thinking. The architect had a connection to the latest in modern design — the nerve to bring the Flair to Santa Barbara.

And here we have the details. It was designed by M Jayne van Alstyne, who was a ceramics major at Cranbrook from 1941-42, and went onto study Industrial Design at Pratt Institute, then refined her skills at Alfred University in New York City from 1955-1969.

She was snapped up by General Motors in 1969 and became one of Harley Earl’s Automotive “Damsels of Design.”

Gender politics existed now as then, and even if she could design a great car, she was made studio head for GM Frigidaire, leading the research, development and design of kitchen appliances. The blockbuster museum show, “Ideas for Living,” was her brainchild, and opened, showing my stove, in 1960.

Actress Elizabeth Montgomery (Samantha) was often cooking as a mere mortal on the set of “Bewitched,” with her Flair in that show from 1964-1972, as she made casseroles for Darrin Stephens (Dick York, later Dick Sargeant) as an ordinary housewife.

And here is the kicker. Cranbrook’s Center for Collections and Research of Material Culture has a blog they call “The Kitchen Sink” for just this kind of design wonder. They admit that their Flair is also not working: “Anyone who sees the Flair in Edison House will agree it is a marvel of design. While they won’t be whipping up lunch on the appliance, I hope the kids taking classes in the house will take a moment to appreciate it. As Frigidaire promised in 1962, the Flair is “The happiest thing that ever happened to cooking … OR YOU!”

I have found these advertised online for sale — and I did find one, all dusty and maybe not working on eBay, in Hollywood, from a TV set for $700-800. But can we think of this as a kitchen sculpture? Yes!! Who needs to cook?

