Here’s what TRC is

A “Truth and Reconciliation Commission?”

Chairman Mao would be proud of today’s liberal “thought” leaders. (See www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/what-a-truth-and-reconciliation-commission-would-actually-look-like.)

Let’s call this old-fangled “T & R.C.” idea from the Democrats what it REALLY is.

It’s a mortgage-free, non-GMO, all-solar luxury condo (with a view!) located in the center of a state-of-the-art, Xinjiang-approved re-education camp.

What could possibly go wrong?

Cautiously rethinking Chairman Biden,

Dale Lowdermilk

Founder, notsafe.org

Santa Barbara