Here’s why you must vote

Editor’s note: Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer submitted this letter to the News-Press after this week’s news on the Biden family. A memo from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said the Biden family, their associates and their businesses received more than $10 million from foreign companies, including companies in China and Romania. The committee said it has uncovered evidence of influence peddling and financial deception by the Biden family, according to a Center Square report. The White House said the committee’s claims lack merit.

What is the definition of “traitor” and who might it apply to in our country? The dictionary definition states, “One who violates his allegiance and betrays his country to his enemy, one who levies a form of war against his country, is a traitor.”

Now let’s look at the “treason” definition: “the offense of betraying one’s country.” Let’s add “rebellion”: “open opposition to government.”

Who fits all these definitions you ask? Who has been spending millions of dollars to sway the outcome of our elections; who has money ties and making millions of dollars from China and has a son sharing his wealth with the No. 1 “man”?

One spends millions of dollars to defeat the country he resides in, buys district attorneys, catches and releases prisoners. The other, for over 35 years, has occupied and warmed a seat, collecting not only a yearly salary, but a lifetime of perks and according to records, has nothing to prove any accomplishments in government rulings. And then, by some miracle, he sits in the highest seat of government AND according to the polls, can’t even get support from some of his party members.

Then there is the 44th past president and the one spending millions of dollars buying district attorneys. These two, each have a Foundation, “Open Society” and the other, “Organizing for Action,” which, on a moment’s notice, is sent out to disrupt peaceful rallies.

There seems to be two sets of justice. One party is guilty for every move they make and the other party is exempt, no matter what they do or say. They say “Justice is blind.” What has happened to “equal justice for all?”

Your vote could have prevented some of this hate of our country if you had taken the time or energy and smarts to investigate and vote in the primary election. Only 33% of you filled your obligation as a citizen to get out and vote.

Your job to go out and vote — it is what makes or breaks our country. Your not voting is what can bring down these United States.

Did your reading this help change your mind to get out and vote?

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc