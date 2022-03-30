Heritage Ridge apartment project being considered by Goleta Planning Commission

The Goleta Planning Commission began to consider a 332-unit housing complex this week, with another hearing scheduled next month.

The Heritage Ridge Residential Project encompasses more than 17 acres north of Camino Visto and east of S. Los Carneros Rd. It would encompass both affordable housing for seniors and families, market-rate units and a public park.

The project was submitted to the city in 2014 with a final environmental impact report completed in January.

The residential project is expected to include 104 affordable housing units, including 41 for seniors and 63 for families. Both sections would include units for veterans, unhoused individuals and people with lower incomes.

The public park will be in the middle of the project site, according to the design, and include walking paths, a playground, fitness equipment stations, a picnic area and more. The development project would also include a pickleball court.

Construction of the park would coincide with the completion of the last market-rate building, estimated to be three years once construction begins.

The planning commission heard from the applicants and the public. The applicant detailed the improvements made to the architectural design and the inclusion of cultural history in the park design.

Some public commenters Monday said they supported the construction of new affordable housing options but had environmental concerns.

“I support a balanced approach which provides affordable housing that our community needs, protects the wildlife habitat and creek and upholds the city’s habitat and creek policies,” Kathy Nolan said in written testimony provided to the commission.

Linda Honikman, chair of the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara’s housing committee, said developers have worked with environmental experts and city planning officials to ensure the project would protect certain habitats. She also noted buildings have been redesigned to allow for mountain views.

“The League of Women Voters strongly supports this project and believes that after eight years of planning and listening to community concerns, it is time to move forward to get this housing ready to serve its much-needed purpose,” Ms. Honikman said.

The council continued the matter to April 25 due to time constraints. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com