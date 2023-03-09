Heritage Ridge apartment project receives approval

COURTESY IMAGES

The city council discusses the Heritage Ridge project before a packed room.

After nine years of planning and consideration, the Goleta City Council this week approved the Heritage Ridge residential project.

The 332-unit apartment project, which includes 102 affordable housing units, is the third and final phase of the adjacent Willow Springs residential development and will be located on the north side of Camino Vista Drive adjacent to Los Carneros Road.

The council OK’d the project at its meeting on Tuesday.

“There is such a tremendous need for affordable housing right now, and we are so pleased that the Heritage Ridge project will give more people the opportunity to live where they work, which will ultimately increase their quality of life. Less time commuting means more time to enjoy your community,” said Mayor Paula Perotte in a news release.

This is an architectural rendering of the Heritage Ridge residential project, which the Goleta City Council approved at its meeting on Tuesday.

There will be 102 affordable rental units for both seniors and families, with two manager units, and 228 market-rate rental units (a total of 332 units).

The project also includes a two-acre public park, which will include a playground, a Chumash cultural area, a walking path with exercise equipment, a multi-use turf area and a nature habitat.

In 2019, Redtail Multifamily Land Development, LLC (“Redtail”) took over the project from the Towbes Group.

The project went through many steps to get to this point including input from the Design Review Board, the parks and recreation commission, and the planning commission before coming to the city council.

According to the city of Goleta, this project will complete the Central Hollister Corridor housing plan outlined in General Plan Land Use Policy LU 8 and will provide affordable and market-rate housing in keeping with both land use and housing element policies.

