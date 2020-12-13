HERNANDEZ, Angela

Angela “Bolita” Hernandez was born on Aug 5, 1926, she passed away peacefully in her home town of Zacatecas, Mexico on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She lived 93 happy years. Bolita will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Ana and her grandchildren; Crystal, Danny, Diana, April and Elaina.

Angela, along with her husband Jesus started the St. Raphael’s Spanish choir in 1954. Angela and Jesus were active members of the St Raphael’s church for 64 years. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughter and grandchildren, looking at the Santa Barbara Mountains and having coffee while watching the ocean. Angela was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

Angela “Bolita” Hernández nació el 5 de Agosto de 1926, falleció tranquilamente el 6 de Deciembre, en su pueblo en Zacatecas, Mexico. Ella vivió 93 años felices. Se recuerda a Bolita amorosamente por su hija Ana Maria y sus nietos; Crystal, Danny, Diana, Abril y Elaina. Angela, junto con su esposo Jesus, fundaron el coro español de San Rafael en 1954. Angela y Jesus eran miembros activos de la iglesia de San Rafael durante 64 años. Ella disfrutaba pasar tiempo con su esposo, su hija y sus nietos, contemplar las montañas de Santa Bárbara y tomar un café mientras contemplaba el océano. Angela fue una esposa, madre y abuela amorosa.

“Porque de tal manera amó Dios al mundo, que ha dado a su Hijo unigénito, para que todo aquel que en él cree, no se pierda, mas tenga vida eterna.” Juan 3:16