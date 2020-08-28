HERNANDEZ, Nemesio O.

Nemesio O. Hernandez, age 96 entered Eternal Life with our Lord on August 22, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1923 in Guanajuato Mexico to Anselma and Pedro Hernandez. He spent most of his life living in Santa Barbara where he married and had his children. The past 20 years he lived in Oxnard to be closer to family. He was a loving husband, father and friend, was kind and very funny. He attended SBCC as an adult and earned his high school GED. He also took many courses in photography, a great passion of his that he was very good at. You could always find him with a camera capturing many special memories. Nemesio was devoted to praying the Holy Rosary and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. He is survived by his son Henry “Hanko” and daughter Diana (Ronald); grandchildren Rashad, Celyna and Kayla; Great grandchildren Romeo, Christian and Noah. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carmen Lopez Hernandez.

Dad is happy again to be reunited with mom and can celebrate her birthday together on August 29.

Nemesio will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, August 28 at 11:00am.