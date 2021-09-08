Heroes of Hospice event now entirely virtual

COURTESY PHOTO

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love,” is the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Heroes of Hospice event.

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara has decided to make its ninth annual Heroes of Hospice program an entirely virtual event.

Previously plans called for the program to be a hybrid event.

The program is set for 6 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 22. A pre-event slideshow is set for 5:30 to 6.

The event’s keynote speaker is Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.”

During the virtual program, Hospice of Santa Barbara will present the Partnership Award to Mi Vida, Mi Voz; the Volunteer Award to the Beloved Bear Program; the Medical Award to Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, and the Legacy Award to Gary Simpson, president and owner of the Home Improvement Center.

Tickets are $50. To purchase, go to hospiceofsb.org/heroes.

— Dave Mason