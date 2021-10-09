Heroes of Hospice event raises $170,000

TIMOTHY GREENFIELD-SANDERS

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love,” addressed Hospice of Santa Barbara during its virtual Heroes of Hospice event.

SANTA BARBARA — This year, more than 450 supporters joined Hospice of Santa Barbara for its ninth annual Heroes of Hospice virtual event, which raised $170,000 to help support HSB’s work.

The funds support the organization’s mission of providing care to anyone experiencing the impact of a serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one, free of charge.

Elizabeth Gilbert, New York Times bestselling author and keynote speaker, spoke on creativity, how to release fear and how to become more resilient, especially during this tumultuous time of COVID-19 and re-entry back to “normal” life. She also shared her personal experiences with hospice and why the work HSB does is so important.

The event also honored local heroes, including Mi Vida, Mi Voz, Partnership Award; Beloved Bear Program, Volunteer Award; Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County public health director, Medical Award; and Gary Simpson, owner of Home Improvement Center, Legacy Award.

To learn more or make a donation, visit hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Marilyn McMahon