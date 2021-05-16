Heroic action

This letter is to recognize a nurse who saved my wife’s life by knowing the heimlich maneuver as well as to emphasize the importance of knowing this process.

We were having lunch at Salty at the Beach May 1 when my wife had considerable difficulty getting her breath. Before I could act, a lady at the next table arrived. She was a nurse and performed the heimlich maneuver. which opened her airway and expelled the blockage and saved her.

We didn’t get her name, but I am very appreciative of the actions and knowledge. This points out the importance of knowing how to do this lifesaving procedure, as no one knows when they might be forced to do such. Once again, thanks to that lifesaving nurse.

C.T. Beavers

West Linn, Ore.