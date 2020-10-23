HERRERA, Mercedes (Lopez)

Mercedes (Lopez) Herrera passed away from COVID-19 in Northridge, California.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1930 to Josefina (Medina) and Julio Romo Lopez, she was the 5th of 13 children: Salvador, Theresa, Patsy, Miguel, Mary, Manuel, Julio, Josie, Jennie, Carmen, Annie, Angie.

She married Ernest Herrera at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in 1953, following his return from combat in the Korean War. Together they were devoted to their faith, their family and deeply to one another.

Our Lady of Guadalupe remained their parish where they were active and faithful members for 68 years. Their children attended the parish elementary school and then went on to complete their secondary education at Bishop Garcia Diego High.

Gatherings around the dining room table were a daily occurrence in the Herrera home, and there was always an extra plate for anyone who happened by. Mass and daily Rosary was a source of hope and peace for Mercy; her relationship with her Lord the foundation on which she lived her life.

She is preceded in death by her beloved Ernie, and granddaughter Lauren Ashley. Mercy is survived by her children Martin (Debbie) Herrera, Rita Herrera, Irene (Sy) Herrera-Shan, Annette (Rob) Hidalgo, Josie (Carlos) Fimbres and grandchildren Lucas (Bree) Herrera, Reyana, Matthew (Kelly) Hidalgo, Joseph Hidalgo, Marc Fimbres, and great-grandchildren Lillian, James & Theodore.

Special thanks to Mother Gertrude Balcazar Home for their love, compassion, and kindness. There will never be adequate words to express how grateful we are to Sister Elia Caro & her staff for the care they so tenderly gave her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Mercedes Herrera to Mother Gertrude Balcazar Home for Senior Citizens, 11320 Laurel Canyon Blvd, San Fernando CA 91340-4317. Telephone (818) 898-1546.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial mass will be held at a later date.