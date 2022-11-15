HERRIN, Gail Sandra

Gail Sandra Herrin passed away suddenly on June 23, 2022, in Oak View, CA. Gail was born in Reedley, CA on April 11, 1952, to Sandy Herrin and Billie (Herrin) Dodson. She graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1969 and immediately set out for Hawaii where she worked in the tourist industry. Gail attended college on the Big Island of Hawaii studying art.

Gail was an amazing cook and eventually became an active crew member on Peter Fonda’s legacy yacht, the Tatoosh. She sailed on the Tatoosh to Tahiti and many other places in the Pacific.

Gail returned home to Santa Barbara in the early 1980s where she continued to work in the hospitality, sport fishing, and food and beverage industry. In 2006, Gail started working as an estate manager in the Carpinteria foothills where she would remain for 16 years and eventually retire in 2022. Gail is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor, along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Gail had a heart of gold and was a gift to anyone and everyone that knew and loved her.

If you are so moved, please make a donation in Gail’s memory to the American Heart Association to help further the research and prevention of cardiovascular disease and stroke.