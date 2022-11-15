HERRIN, Kymberly Ellen

Kymberly Ellen Herrin passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, in Santa Barbara, CA. Kymberly was born in Lompoc, CA on October 2, 1957, to Sandy Herrin and Billie (Herrin) Dodson. She was a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and a beautiful woman inside and out.

Kymberly graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1975. She went on to be a model, graced the cover of over a dozen magazines, both local and international. Kymberly also appeared in several well-known movies, including Ghostbusters and Romancing the Stone.

Kymberly loved to travel and to sail. She lived aboard and sailed on a 75-foot yacht for several years, along the California Coast, through the Panama Canal, in the Sea of Cortez, in Baja and into the Caribbean. Kymberly is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, nephews Brandon Herrin & Trevor Triegor, along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Kymberly will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.

If you are so moved, please make a donation in Kym’s memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.