Hershey Felder’s ‘Puccini’ to begin streaming this Sunday

COURTESY PHOTO

Rubicon Theatre Company and Hershey Felder Presents announced the debut of Hershey Felder’s “Puccini,” written by and starring pianist/performer Hershey Felder.

VENTURA — Rubicon Theatre Company and Hershey Felder Presents have announced details of Hershey Felder’s “Puccini,” written by and starring pianist/performer Hershey Felder and featuring international opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero, Charles Castronovo and Ekaterina Siurina.

The world premiere streaming presentation will debut at 5 p.m. this Sunday and will be available on demand until 11:59 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

Patrons will be emailed a link to stream the program on their computer, SmartTV or other device.

The program is presented by Rubicon Theatre Company, which is based in Ventura.

Hershey Felder’s “Puccini” is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular with Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème,” “Tosca” and “Madama Butterfly.” When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young musician soaring.

“Puccini” features music that is beloved and known throughout the world, from “Nessun Dorma,” to “O Mio Babbino Caro” and more.

The production is performed and filmed on location in Lucca, Pisa and Florence, in the locations where events took place, including the home of Puccini’s birth.

— Grayce McCormick