HERSMAN, David R.

My beloved husband of 59 years left me on November 8 to join our Lord and Savior in Heaven. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 2, 1938 to Ralph and Teresa (Schwellinger) Hersman. His loving baby sister, Kathryn was born in 1942. After graduating High School he joined the Army; then spent a short time working in the steel mills. He grew tired of that very quickly. He came to California in 1959 and vowed to never live where a palm tree could not grow. He went to work for the telephone company where he met his future wife, LaDene.

We moved to Santa Barbara where we started our family by welcoming a daughter, Kathleen. Dave applied to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s department and was hired as a Deputy in 1963. He at last found his dream job. He attended every school and class that was offered and excelled in all of them. When he had enough tenure, he took the Detective’s test. He got the promotion and was off and running. At this time, we moved to Solvang where we welcomed our second child, a son we named Mark. As time went on, he progressed through the ranks. He made Sergeant, Lieutenant, and ultimately, Commander. He attended the FBI academy and taught criminal law at Allan Hancock College for five years. Upon his retirement, he was honored by notables from President Clinton, the FBI, Santa Maria Police Department and Guadalupe Police Department. The honors that meant the most to him were the ones given by his colleagues and co-workers. He felt that he had worked thirty-five years for the finest department in the land.

After his retirement in 1998, he enjoyed fellowship with his longtime friends, Kent Doyle, Tom Gee, Norm Horsley and others. They could be seen playing disc golf in Waller Park and then having coffee at the “A” Street Cafe.

Dave and LaDene were long time members of Lutheran Church of Our Savior where they enjoyed doing volunteer duties and building wonderful memories of fellowship with their church family.

Dave was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad and sister, Kathryn. He is survived by his wife LaDene; son, Mark (Amy) Hersman; daughter Kathy Grimm (Donald Grimm Jr.); grandchildren, Rob Lester, Jake Lester, Matt Lester, and Audrey Hersman; and his brother-in-law Don Hawkins. He is also survived by step granddaughter Jessica Gray (Jordan) and step grandson Donald Grimm III (Kendra) and one step great grandson, Julian Gray.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Samaritan Shelter or any charity of choice would be appreciated.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com