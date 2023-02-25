HETTICH, Victoria P.

Victoria Lynn Hettich passed away December 30, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, CA. Born in Modesto, CA, she grew up in Modesto, Chico and Stockton, CA. Vicki graduated from Stagg High School, and Delta Jr College as one of the first technicians for the new Electron Microscopes. She continued her education at UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) with a BA in Biology. She later went on to earn a Masters degree from USC in Engineering. After graduating from UCSB she settled in Goleta, CA where she met and married her husband of 26 years Herb who also worked at Santa Barbara Research Corp. (SBRC). Vicki began a 40 year career with SBRC as an engineer and manager, and after numerous acquisitions of her employers (Amber, Hughes) she eventually retired from Raytheon in 2021.

Vicki spent much of her adult life accompanying her daughter, Suzy to horse competitions across the country. She loved being a horse Mom, with almost daily visits to see her own horse Riley to enjoy feeding and riding. She also took numerous trips with her husband to visit his family in Germany, as well as family trips across southern California. For decades there were also annual trips for Easter to Morro Bay with family and close friends from across the state.

After the passing of her husband, Herb, in 2018, Vicki faced numerous physical ailments and challenges. Through all her challenges she continued to work and keep a positive and inspiring spirit to her family, friends and care givers. Her last five months were spent at VNA Health Serenity House, and she became a profiled story of “positive attitude” for one of their fliers. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides at Serenity House for their care and loving attention to Vicki during her time there.

Vicki (née Phoenix) was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Hettich and her mother, Nancy (née Kint) Phoenix. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne L. Hettich of Goleta, stepchildren, Heather Hettich of Whittier, Adrianna (Matthew) Wiseman of Woodland Hills, and Joseph Hettich of Santa Maria, as well as her father, Earl L. Phoenix of Santa Rosa and brother, Gerald D. Phoenix of Sebastopol. She also leaves behind her aunt, Marian Pasternack and numerous cousins and other relatives. She is also survived by her loving horse, Riley and dedicated ridgeback, Brandi.

A rememberance gathering is scheduled for March 25, 2023. For additional details please contact Suzy Hettich at

805-403-6154.