HEWS, Viola “Vi” Marie

Viola “Vi” Marie Hews went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2021 at the age of 99.

Vi was born on December 9, 1921 to Domenic and Annunziata Reti in Conway, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of 6 children with siblings Frances, Johnny, Tony, Laura, and Angelo. After finishing school, Vi moved out to California to start a new life. Vi met and married Glen Newman on June 30, 1945 and had children Jacquelyn (Jackie) and Bruce. They later divorced and she met and married Lawrence (Larry) Hews on August 28, 1964 and had daughter Charisse. Vi had lived in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes, California before moving to Solvang, California in 1978. Vi was an amazing and devoted mother and grandmother (aka Nonie) to her family. Her family was her priority. She never missed a game, school program, holiday, or any other opportunity to spend time with her family. Vi loved parties and being social. She was the life of the party. Vi was also a legend at throwing the best Super Bowl parties ever. Vi loved to play golf and was active in the Alisal Ranch Golf Club. She also loved to play bridge at the golf club as well as the Solvang Senior Center. She was also very active at the San Lorenzo Seminary and the Old Mission Santa Inez.

Vi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Hews, in 1987. She leaves behind children Jackie Pensa (Greg), Bruce Newman, and Charisse Spry. Grandchildren Allison Merrick, Matthew Newman (Amy), Ashley Goss (David), Nicole Tomasini, Lawrence (Lonny) Tomasini (Alexa), Haley Spry, Dante Pensa (Shannon), and Kaela Doss (Cameron). Great-grandchildren Clayton and Easton Goss, Sadie Mitchell, Lynk Tomasini, Emily Newman, and Dalin, Conway, Dalton, and Shayne Doss.

Private burial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Vi’s memory to the Solvang or Buellton Senior Centers.

