HHS says COVID-19 emergency is over

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the COVID-19 public health emergency officially over on Thursday.

This marks the end of the almost three and a half-year pandemic.

Changes will now come to various health department procedures and data collection.

First, there will be different coverage for COVID-19 testing.

Coming to an end is the requirement for private insurance companies to cover COVID-19 tests without cost sharing, both for over-the-counter and laboratory tests. Community members should reach out to their insurance provider for additional details, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said.

Residents are encouraged to order free COVID-19 testing kits still available through the federal government.

With the end of the federal public health emergency declaration, the operations of the three expanded COVID-19 testing trailers located in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc will terminate on June 23. That’s according to the county public health department.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health will transition their publicly available COVID data after today. As a result, the local publicly available COVID data for Santa Barbara County will also be modified.

The public health department encourages residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Individuals with primary care should call their provider’s office for more information or to set up an appointment, the health department said in a news release.

COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will continue to be available for patients at the county’s Health Care Centers in Carpinteria, the Franklin Center, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

The FDA has recently authorized the bivalent booster for all brands of doses starting at six months of age, as well as a second bivalent booster for individuals aged 65 and older who have had their primary vaccination series and are at least four months out from a previous bivalent booster shot.

For more information, visit hhs.gov.

Last week the World Health Organization declared an end to the global COVID-19 emergency.

