COURTESY PHOTOS

Karen Steinwachs

Art Hibbits

You can enjoy an online wine tasting event and learn about Hibbits Ranch and its vineyard, located east of Lompoc on State Route 246.

The virtual event, which features winemakers Karen Steinwachs and Art Hibbits, is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live and YouTube.

It is being presented by Solvang-based Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard and Hibbits Ranch.

— Gerry Fall