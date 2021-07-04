HICAP continues Medicare presentations

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is hosting multiple information sessions in August for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

On Aug. 11 and Aug. 19, HICAP will host free, virtual “New to Medicare” presentations for those interested in better understanding their healthcare insurance benefits. The presentations will provide an introduction to Medicare and explain the program’s coverage.

“HICAP is offering the presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” Joyce Ellen Lippman, the executive director of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, said in a statement.

The presentation will be held virtually in Spanish at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 and in English at 3 p.m. Aug. 19.

In addition to the “New to Medicare” presentations, HICAP will offer an “Understanding Medicare” virtual presentation at 1 p.m. Aug. 12. Topics for the presentation include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and retiree health plan considerations, among others.

To register for the programs, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 805-928-5663, seniors@kcbx.net or centralcoastseniors.org.

— Madison Hirneisen