HICAP offers free ‘Understanding Medicare’ virtual presentations

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The “Understanding Medicare” presentations will be held at 2 p.m. July 12, July 28, Aug. 9 and Aug. 25.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Julie Posad, program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. “Either those who are new to Medicare or those that currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.”

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ‘Understanding Medicare’ presentation and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222 or 1-805-928-5663, or online at hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or www.centralcoastseniors.org. Registration is required.

