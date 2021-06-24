HICAP to discuss Medicare

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is presenting free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

The “New to Medicare” presentations will be held at 10 a.m. July 9, 2 p.m. July 13, 2 p.m. July 14 for Spanish-language participants, 10 a.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 28.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” announced Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview, according to a HICAP news release.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

To register for “New to Medicare” presentations, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222 or 805-928-5663 or seniors@kcbx.net. .Or you can go online at www.centralcoastseniors.org. Registration is required.

— Dave Mason