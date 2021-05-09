HICAP to host virtual Medicare presentations in June

SANTA BARBARA — Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will host a variety of workshops and virtual discussions throughout June, offering insights on navigating Medicare.

Starting June 3, HICAP will host free, virtual “New to Medicare” presentations for those interested in better understanding their healthcare insurance benefits. The presentations will provide an introduction to Medicare and explain the program’s coverage.

“HICAP is offering the presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” Joyce Ellen Lippman, the executive director of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, said in a statement.

The presentations will be held virtually at 2 p.m. June 3, 1 p.m. June 9 in Spanish, 2 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. June 25.

In addition to the “New to Medicare” presentations, HICAP will offer an “Understanding Medicare” virtual presentation at 3 p.m. June 8. Topics for the presentation include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and retiree health plan considerations, among others.

Later on in June, HICAP will offer two virtual “30 Minute Topic” discussions. The first, which will be held at 2 p.m. June 14, will cover “Medicare Coverage When Moving.” The second presentation will take place at 2 p.m. June 28 and cover “Medicare Advantage Plans: Pros & Cons.”

To register for the programs, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 805-928-5663, by email at seniors@kcbx.net or online at centralcoastseniors.org.

— Madison Hirneisen