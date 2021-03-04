HICAP to offer free Medicare presentation

CENTRAL COAST — Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will once again feature a free, virtual 30-minute presentation for people interested in learning more about Medicare benefits throughout the month of March.

This month’s meeting topics discuss how to understand Income Related Monthly Adjusted Amount and an advanced beneficiary notice of non-payment.

HICAP offers free informational sessions each month on a variety of topics. For more information or to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222 or

1-805-928-5663, send an email to seniors@kcbx.net or register online at centralcoastseniors.org/blog/hicap-presentation-calendar/.

— Madison Hirneisen