HIDALGO, Carlos Armando, Sr.

1959-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Carlos Hidalgo, “LOS,” our beloved Dad, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022 at age 62.

Carlos was born in Santa Barbara & was a lifelong Santa Barbarian. He graduated from SBHS in 1978, where he was a star football player for the Dons.

Carlos’ passion was softball, whether being a star player, coaching, umpiring, or just being a fan. He loved to celebrate everything life gave him; hanging out with family & friends, BBQing, enjoying Fiesta & making tamales to share at XMAS. He would often be seen hanging out with the love of his life, granddaughter Lily, and his dog buddy Modelo.

“MIJO”is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Cuca Hidalgo. He leaves behind his mom, Rafaela Hernandez, sons Carlos, Jr & Anthony, granddaughter Lily, sisters, Araceli “Cheli” and Maria “Nena”, nieces Wendi, Ivonne & Laurie, & greatnieces and greatnephews that adored him.

A celebration of Carlos’ life will be held at a later, safe date. Contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers please donate to a Hidalgo tradition, “Old Spanish Days Fiesta” www.Sbfiesta.org/support or the Westside Neighborhood Clinic https://sbclinics.org/donate/

May the angels surround you with love.