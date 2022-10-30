HIDALGO, Thomas Ruben, Colonel

Santa Barbara native son, Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo, SBHS Class of 1938, passed away peacefully at his home, on October 22, 2022 at the age of 102 years. Born in 1920 to Tomas and Severa Hidalgo in Santa Barbara, CA. Preceded in death by both his parents, sisters, his brother and his loving wife of 72 years, Jennie Nieto Hidalgo. Jennie and Thomas were married in November of 1942 in Santa Barbara, CA where they lived and raised five children.

Thomas began his military career by taking ROTC classes at SBHS where he competed and won a medal for Close Order Drill. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1939 and was sent to Europe with the 980th Field Artillery Battalion during World War II. He was engaged in battles and campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He distinguished himself in service to his country by earning the Bronze Star, the American Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

After being discharged in June 1945 with the rank of Staff Sargeant, he went into business with his father and owned and operated Hidalgo Plumbing on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara. He and his father operated their plumbing shop until the early 1960s when the city bought their property. He was an avid Ham Radio Operator and maintained files on hundreds of contacts he had made throughout the world.

In 1950 he was called again by the Army to serve in the Korean Conflict. In Korea he earned the Army Occupation Medal, the Korean Service Medal and a second Bronze Service Star. He was discharged in 1952 from his Korean Conflict duties with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. As an Army officer he continued his military career with the Santa Barbara National Guard where he was called upon many times throughout the years. Some of those additional duties included: assisting fire fighters during the Refugio Fire of 1955, helping to control the streets of Los Angeles during the Watts Riots of 1965 and during the burning of the Bank of America in Isla Vista in 1970. In November of 1977, by Executive order of the President of the United States, Thomas was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service as a Citizen Soldier of the U.S. Army. He was the National Guard Battalion commanding officer of the 144th Field Artillery stationed at Santa Barbara. He later was stationed at the National Guard Armory in Los Angeles until his retirement in 1980 when he retired as a full Colonel. Our family is very proud to know that our father contributed so much to his country.

