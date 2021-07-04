Hidden memorial

I wonder how many who read this have ever seen the Santa Barbara World War II Memorial? I wonder how many even know where it is?

It is located at the entrance to the long-term parking lot at the Santa Barbara Airport. As you enter, you have to take a right turn to the tiny area for viewing landing aircraft and off to the right in a mess of weeds. There it is, hidden from view except for those who use the area to wait for people arriving to call them.

It is shameful and should be relocated to some place that shows pride for our veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Donald K. Smith

Santa Barbara