Hiding the mountains

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSHeavy fog blankets the Santa Ynez Mountains as seen Wednesday from East Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara. The National Weather Service said partly cloudy conditions will linger through at least June 21 in Santa Barbara County as June gloom continues. But the weather is expected to get warmer by this weekend, with highs rising to the low 70s in much of the county. Santa Ynez will be even warmer, with a high of 79 expected on Saturday.