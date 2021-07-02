HIGGINS, Jerry Weston

1937 – 2021

Father, grandfather, educator, friend. He had a smile for those he knew and strangers alike. Kind was the word most often used to describe Jerry.

Born in Michigan, raised in Canada, he headed for California at the invitation of the University of California, Santa Barbara. He continued there as a Professor of Psychology, conducting his research and teaching until his retirement. A Phi Beta Kappa member, he valued academic endeavor and treasured his time teaching and encouraging his students.

Jerry was a dedicated and loving father, who will be forever remembered by his daughter Merrien, son Matthew and daughter-in-law Dana. Merrien’s daughter Emily Koch, and Matt’s sons Troy and Chaz Higgins, will remember their beloved grandfather with love and gratitude for the wonderful times they shared. Jerry’s longtime partner Helene McLaughlin will forever be in his heart and he in hers.

Jerry will also be remembered by countless friends and neighbors, who will think of him for his kindness, dedication to friendship, good humor, and exuberance for life. A stone and plaque have been placed amongst oak and eucalyptus trees, in the Santa Barbara neighborhood in which he lived for over forty years, as a remembrance of a man who was always there for his family and friends.

He is a man who will live forever in our hearts.

Thank you Dad for a lifetime of love and laughter.

Merrien and Matt