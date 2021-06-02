High school graduations today in Santa Barbara Unified district

Seniors at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools will participate in graduation ceremonies at their home stadiums this evening.

Graduates at Alta Vista and La Cuesta high schools already moved their tassels Friday.

Today’s commencements are limited to approved guests only, but other proud friends and family can tune in live via Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Youtube channel at youtube.com/user/SBUSDK12/videos.

San Marcos High School graduation begins at 5 p.m., and both Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara High School commencements start at 6 p.m.

Goleta Valley, La Colina, La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior highs all have graduation ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. today for their eighth-grade students.

The district celebrated its sixth-grade graduates Tuesday.

