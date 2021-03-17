High School plans virtual talent show

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria High School students and faculty will perform during the Saints Virtual Talent Show at 4 p.m. April 30 on Zoom.

The submission period for two-to-three minute videos began this week and wraps up April 15. The videos can be uploaded at www.bit.ly/talentsmhs, and the names/ student identification should be directed to mgoldin@smjuhsd.org.

Normally the show is held inside the school’s Ethel Pope Auditorium in front of a large audience, but it must be virtual this year because of COVID-19.

The Zoom format permits students to still share their talents, and the event is organized by the school’s drama club students.

“Many of our students have numerous talents and do not have the chance to showcase them,” said Glenn and Merrie Goldin, drama club advisers and teachers, in a news release. “Giving our students a place, even though it is now on Zoom, helps our Saints discover what they are good at, and supports them in working on what they need to develop.’’

The event will feature magicians, singers, dancers and more.

“It’s important to be in clubs right now to feel a sense of involvement even when we’re not physically in school,’’ student Malory Ramirez said.

Students Vanessa Zayes and Coline Cruz, the drama club treasurer, agreed. “The club is a place to express yourself, show your hidden talents and is where we can be ourselves.’’

Janeryi Antonio, a club member and the student body president, noted, “The club is a place where we can socialize with other friends and have fun.’’

— Dave Mason