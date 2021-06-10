High school staff changes in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board approved three current site administrators for new district-level positions and two new principals during a regular meeting Tuesday night.

Karen Rotondi, Righetti High School principal, is the new director of teaching and learning.

Sal Reynoso, Delta High School principal, is the new director of certificated human resources.

And Matt Stockton, Pioneer Valley High School assistant principal, is the new director of instructional technology.

Each of them will start their new roles July 1.

Ted Lyon will be the new RHS principal, and Nate Maas will take over as the new DHS principal.

New assistant principals are Tim Vincent, Kevin Ilac, Jose Pereyra and Jeremy Shipman.

— Marilyn McMahon