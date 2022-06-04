High schools honor graduates

Principal at Dos Pueblos commencement praises students and their leadership

DIEGO VARGAS PHOTOS

Dos Pueblos High School graduates proudly toss their caps into their air after getting their diplomas.

Dos Pueblos High School graduates tossed their caps into the air Thursday evening, celebrating the completion of high school and the start of their next chapter.

Graduate Eddy Flores opened commencement by welcoming parents and families. “Through all the change and all the beginnings you, the class of 2022 not only rolled with those changes, you thrived,” said Principal Bill Woodard.

Speaking to the graduates and their families and friends, Mr. Woodward praised the class of 2022 for its sense of leadership and responsibility.

He cited one of the many examples of how the class thrived, even in the face of a serious problem.

Graduates embrace at commencement on the Chargers’ football field.

“In response to terrible racist incidents that roiled our community, student leaders demanded that they, not the adults, lead this work and launched the student-led anti-bias task force to combat anti-blackness and racism,” Principal Woodard told the students, friends and families gathered on the Chargers’ football field.

“So before you begin on a new road away from DP in this magnificent setting today in front of your friends and family, let’s take a moment to look around and soak it all in and be filled with pride that this crazy and ever changing journey is filled with smiles, gratitude and love,” said Principal Woodard closing his commencement speech.

Associated Student Body President David Jeong gave remarks as well.

“I have held this presidential position here at DP for four years, and I’d like to thank you all for making the questionable decision to elect me,” Mr. Jeong said. “But what I felt during my time here is that I am also just part of the crowd. I’m just another student within our amazing class of 2022 …

“No matter what skills you think you do or don’t have, we all have so many years ahead of us to improve ourselves and our community,” Mr. Jeong said. “Looking back on our time at DP, we faced so many challenges, from the closing of school and going online, some of our families facing financial struggles, and many of us losing loved ones. We’ve been through so much.

VIOLET VANCE PHOTO

Some of the graduates decorated their caps.

“Unfortunately, we experienced the loss of one of our own loved ones, our classmate, teammate and friend, Mark Brown,” Mr. Jeong said.

“But it’s not only the external struggles we have to face, it’s the internal ones. Insecurity: With our hormones changing as often as our bell schedules, it’s hard not to feel awkward or out of place sometimes….,” he noted.

“Throughout high school I decided to lean into this insecurity,” he said. “I put myself out there for all these years, and I was so kindly accepted. Through announcements on the PA system to simply saying ‘hi’ in the hallways, I found myself growing out of the shell of self-consciousness.

“I’m slowly finding my place in the world,” the student leader told his classmates. “We all have insecurities we have to face, but to get past it, we have to lean into it, turn these thoughts into our strengths and start embracing the awkwardness.”

Other student speakers included Gabrielle Dreesmann, senior classic vice president, and Dorothy Yaqub.

Isabella Valentine, senior class president, gave the ceremony’s closing remarks.

