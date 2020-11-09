High winds to start settling



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, the sun peeks through scattered clouds at the bluffs above Campus Point Beach on the UCSB campus Sunday. At right, heavy clouds float over the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Santa Barbara Airport Sunday.

Winds are forecast to start settling today at five to 10 miles per hour, a large improvement over Sunday’s 25 mph. It’s ample wind to fly a kite, but residents shouldn’t have to worry about other objects taking flight.

Many sidewalks in Santa Barbara were littered with palm fronds Sunday as winds continued to sweep across the county. A metallic patio awning was caught by the wind and tangled, prompting respondents to help residents in the East San Roque neighborhood.

Sunday, the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens experienced 24 mph winds and gusts of 40 mph.

Despite high winds, only two traffic collisions were reported Sunday throughout the county.

A wind advisory for the cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and the Montecito area expired at 3 a.m. this morning.

The temperature is projected to be similar to yesterday’s, with a high of 62 degrees today and a low of 42 tonight.

It should be a sunny day, but a few clouds may gather over the week. There’s a slight chance of rain after 10 p.m. Thursday.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com