Highway 101 construction disrupts flow of traffic

Caltrans recommends caution after Monday’s fatality; CHP says collision wasn’t caused by road work

Recent fatal crashes along Highway 101, just north of Ventura, have sparked conversation regarding the current highway construction.

On Monday morning, a Honda CR-V and utility truck collided in a fiery fashion, taking the life of one person involved. This shut down the northbound lanes for multiple hours, causing much traffic backup for commuters, who include Ventura County residents who work in Santa Barbara County.

Although the California Highway Patrol said the cause was not a direct result of the ongoing highway construction, the work has not made any positive impact on the flow of traffic.

Jim Medina, a representative for Caltrans District 7, told the News-Press Tuesday that the work north of Ventura involves a multitude of actions, including replacing damaged pavement on two right lanes in each direction, repairing road shoulders, repaving on and off ramps, installing new guardrails and improving drainage systems.

This construction has altered the normal traffic flow in the area, reducing a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 from three lanes to two lanes in each direction for the duration of the project.

Additionally, the northbound traffic pattern has been redesigned with two bypass lanes, including one that crosses over the median. The purpose of this is to block off two right northbound lanes with k-rails for the safety of workers and motorists during construction, Mr. Medina said.

Multiple signs are posted to warn motorists about the traffic pattern.

Two of the right southbound lanes were previously created into bypass lanes, but those were completed in April.

Mr. Median said the project is scheduled to be completed in winter 2023-2024, with three lanes open in each direction,

Mr. Medina also shared some motorist safety tips as you travel through these stretches of Highway 101.

“Caltrans strongly urges motorists to obey the reduced speed limit of 55 mph in the U.S. Highway 101 construction zone for their own safety and that of fellow motorists, as well as workers,” he said.

Mr. Medina also wanted to remind motorists that fines are doubled for speeding violations.

For updated road closures, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

In addition to Monday’s fatality, a motorcyclist died the evening of May 10 when he crashed into the right concrete K-rail on northbound Highway 101, near the new traffic pattern. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Richard Vincent, 76, of Santa Barbara.

The crash happened near San Padre Juan Canyon Road above Faria Beach.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com