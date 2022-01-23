Highway 101 construction update

Northbound Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTO

The above graphic depicts the road closures indicated.

On Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and the N. Padaro Ln. off-ramp.

On Monday-Thursday nights, from 8 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Route 150 to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and the N. Padaro Ln. off-ramp.

On Mondays-Thursdays, from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m., on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. are closed.

On January 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave and the off-ramp at Casitas Pass Rd. will be closed.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. closed on January 11th for up to 6 months and is anticipated to reopen July 13. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

On Sunday nights from 10 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Santa Claus Ln., with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln.

On Monday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m.-7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Santa Claus Ln., with on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln.

On Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., on- and off-ramps at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln will be closed.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen June 12. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will close January 23 for up to 9 months. It is anticipated to reopen Oct 24. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

San Ysidro Rd. over Highway 101 and S. Jameson Ln. between Olive Mill Rd. and San Ysidro Rd.

Additional work is scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will pothole for utilities.

– Katherine Zehnder