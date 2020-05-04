Highway closures planned for rock scaling operation

GAVIOTA The northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6.

The closures are in place to allow Caltrans crews to perform a rock scaling operation to enhance public safety. The California Highway Patrol will lead motorists during the rolling lane closures, which will allow Caltrans to clear rocks from the highway, according to officials.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing motorists to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone. Delays aren’t expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and engineers from San Luis Obispo. Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.