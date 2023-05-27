HILL, Keith Alan

Keith Alan Hill (78) passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family in Phoenix, AZ.

Keith was born May 20, 1944, in Santa Barbara, CA and was raised in Goleta, CA, where he developed a love of the

ocean and surfing.

He obtained a BS in industrial arts at Cal Poly, San Luis Obisbo before being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army in 1968. He served in Vietnam as a scout dog handler with the 1st Cavalry Division- fitting for such an avid dog lover. After returning from Vietnam, he continued his studies at Humboldt State, Chico State and Butte Community College before settling into his lifetime career as a building inspector.

Keith was preceeded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mildred (Ware) Hill. He is survived by his ex-wife Sandee (Behl) Hill, son Kirk (Arielle) Hill, daughter Robyn Hill, and grandchildren Breanna Kern, Kyler Hill, and Ryley Hill.

He will be laid to rest at the Goleta Cemetary, in Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Keith’s honor to Soldier’s Best Friend at www.soldiersbestfriend.org.