HILLMAN, Lois Manning

Lois Manning Hillman passed away July 14, 2020, fifteen days before her 97th birthday. She was blessed to have lived independently in her home, and with a sharp mind, until the day of her passing, which was quick and painless. Born July 29, 1923, in Philadelphia to Kenneth C. Manning and Elizabeth E. Schick, Lois graduated from Ursinus College with a degree in chemistry. She married Richard Brace Hillman September 18, 1948 and they had 66 wonderful years together until his death in 2014.

Dick and Lois raised their children in Plymouth Meeting, PA and alternated vacations between the southern Jersey Shore and road trips throughout the U.S. Family was first for Mom, and she created a loving home for her children, always doing the best for them and giving them every opportunity. Her homemaking included sewing clothing, refinishing furniture, making lampshades, ceramics, and wreaths, hosting bridge parties, the poker group, and countless holidays. If not for Mom, we would have empty photo albums.

The family moved to Sherwood Forest, CA in 1975 and after Dick’s retirement, Mom and Dad played bridge with their dear friends, and loved socializing in Wrightwood at their second home. They also traveled two or three times each year. Mom loved to shop on those trips and always brought back gifts for her children and grandchildren. Gathering for family birthdays and holidays, keeping traditions, and treasuring family antiques was what brought Mom the most happiness. She was a member of the Assistance League of Southern California Hilltoppers Group and the Old Treasures Club. She was also a supporter of animals, donating to their causes, and adopting the kitties that came her way.

Lois is survived by her son Kenneth Hillman (Kristy) of Oceanside, daughter Elizabeth Boscacci (Dennis) of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Kira Dewey (David), Geena Dargan (Jackson), Kellen Hillman, Karl Boscacci, and great-grandson Ethan Dewey. Her cats Bobby, Sweetie Pie, and Bingo, along with her goldfish Brady (named after her favorite football player) will miss her too. She was a special sweet lady, loving, tireless, even-keeled, and always there for us. We will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Lois’ life will be held when appropriate under the pandemic guidelines. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).